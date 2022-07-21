TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is receiving a $287,000 grant from the state.

“The allotment of funds will make it easier for officers to do their jobs for us,” Assemblyman Bill Conrad said. “It will also spare the town taxpayers a full burden of equipment upgrades and program enhancements.”

Those upgrades and enhancements are coming in the form of license plate readers and mounted radar units, allowing police to better locate stolen vehicles and stop speeding drivers.

According to Tonawanda police, complaints about speeders and stolen vehicles have gone up since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.