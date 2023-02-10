TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda police say one of their patrol vehicles was struck on Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. At the time, an officer was parked on Woodward Avenue, monitoring traffic at the Military Road intersection after a light malfunctioned.
Two vehicles collided at the intersection, causing one of them to strike the officer’s car.
The officer sustained a minor injury, but the other drivers were okay.
The crash is still under investigation, as of Friday afternoon, and officials say “a determination of charges will be made after a thorough review of all available information.”
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.