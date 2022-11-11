TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda announced Friday that its overnight winter parking ban has been delayed until at least the end of the month.

As of now, the ban will go into place on Dec. 1 at 2:01 a.m.

The ban was scheduled to go into place on Nov. 1 but due to a lack of substantial snow in the forecast it was originally pushed back to Nov. 15. When the restrictions are in place, overnight street parking is prohibited from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. to allow for snowplows and salters to navigate easier.

The Town is asking that if a snow event does occur, residents “use common sense and remove any motor vehicles from the streets so the snowplows drivers can do their jobs.”

Last winter, the ban did not go into place until Jan. 2.