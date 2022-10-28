TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda announced Friday that its yearly overnight winter parking ban has been delayed until at least Nov. 15.

The Town made the decision thanks to the forecasting of favorable weather throughout early November, as the ban was scheduled to go into place Nov. 1. When the restrictions are in place, overnight street parking is prohibited from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. to allow for snowplows and salters to navigate easier.

No definitive date for the ban to begin has been announced. Last winter, it did not go into place until Jan. 2.