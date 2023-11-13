TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda’s winter parking ban has been pushed back once again.

The town announced Monday afternoon that the start date had been moved from November 15 to December 1. Before these delays, plans called for it to start on November 1.

But if it does snow more before December 1, the town wants people to get their cars off the street so that the highway department can plow. When the ban does take effect, parking on any town street will not be allowed from 2-6 a.m. This will continue until mid-March.

For the latest 4Warn Forecast, click or tap here.