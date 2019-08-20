Town of Tonawanda residents speak out against plans to demolish Brighton Pool

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Plans to demolish Brighton Pool and turn it into a splash pad and ice hockey rink were discussed at a Town of Tonawanda meeting.

Several people voiced their concerns to the board. Many say the pool has been a staple of the community for people of all ages.

Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger says the current pool needs hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs.

Those who spoke against the nearly $9 million project say there are other places to put the splash pad and ice rink.

Emminger says the board is still discussing the project. No final decision has been made.