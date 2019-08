TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday night in the Town of Tonawanda, some neighbors plan to fight to stop changes to Brighton Pool.

For more than a year, officials have discussed a plan to close this pool and replace it with a splash pad and ice rink.

Those against the plan say they want to see how much support exists for the changes.

Monday’s town board meeting is set to start at 7 p.m.