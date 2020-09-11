Town of Tonawanda says COVID emergency alert was a test

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Did you receive an Emergency Alert from the Town of Tonawanda on your iPhone this morning?

Well, Town of Tonawanda Police are saying that was a test.

Police took to Facebook to say they are testing out a new emergency alert program.

If you did not receive the message, it read:

“Continue to keep you and your family safe from COVID-19. Follow CDCs simple steps: Know how COVID spreads, Wash hands often, Avoid close contact, Wear a mask in public, Cover coughs and sneezes, Clean/disinfect frequently touched surfaces. Learn more on the Town of Tonawanda website: https://www.tonawanda.ny.us/community/coronavirus-covid-19-updates.html”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz took to Twitter to say this morning’s emergency alert was not issued by the county.

He says Erie County Emergency Services Commissioner Daniel Neaverth confirmed with the Town of Tonawanda Emergency Manager it was a training error.

According to officials, the Town Emergency Manager attempted to send out a “test” alert but instead sent out an actual alert.