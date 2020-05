TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Tonawanda Deputy Supervisor John Bargnesi, Jr. announced Friday the State of Emergency is extending for another 30 days.

Signed today, the State of Emergency will run through June 14.

The extension comes in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the Western New York region.

Bargnesi, Jr. is directing all Town of Tonawanda departments to take whatever steps necessary to protect the town.