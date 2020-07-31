Town of Tonawanda Supervisor still recovering from COVID-19

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger says he’s still recovering from his battle with COVID-19.

He shared on Twitter He had his 4th COVID nose swab to prepare for a pulmonary lung test he’s having next week.

Emminger announced he first tested positive for COVID in April.

He tested positive for the virus again about a month later.

The Town of Tonawanda supervisor says he still suffers from shortness of breath and coughing.

He’s also reminding people to wear a mask