Town of Tonawanda to open Brighton and Sheridan Golf Courses starting June 1, driving range open tomorrow

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Tonawanda officials say the town will offer up a rotation of tee-times between both the Sheridan and Brighton Golf Courses starting June 1.

The rotation will begin with the Sheridan Park Golf Course on Monday, then Brighton course on Tuesday, June 2, Sheridan again on Wednesday, and Brighton on Thursday.

According to Superintendent of Parks & Rec Mark Campanella, every other Friday, the rotation will continue as will the weekends for each course through the months to follow.

Campanella adds this will allow for each course to have a Friday and weekends.

Starting Wednesday, the Brighton Park Outdoor Golf Range will open for business. Due to the pandemic, the hours of operation will be limited.

Town officials tell us there will be required COVID-19 policies in place for customers.

Here is the list of policies the town has set:

Zero Tolerance: Staff can ask any patron not abiding by these policies to vacate the driving range. No refunds will be given for anyone removed from the range

Masks/face coverings must be worn while purchasing tokens/range cards and any time when “social distancing” isn’t possible.

The driving range is only open to golfer’s only

Every other hitting station will be roped off

No club rentals. Patrons must have their own clubs

No public restrooms available

The driving range will be open from 3-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.