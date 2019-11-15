1  of  2
Town of Tonawanda woman given no jail time for her role in series of robberies

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– 46-year-old Heather Jenkins of the Town of Tonawanda received five years probation from a State Supreme Court Justice Friday for her role in a series of robberies in the Northtowns.

Jenkins admitted to helping husband Justin Jenkins steal from three gas station convenience stores in Amherst and the Town of Tonawanda between February 25 and March 11, According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Justin Jenkins was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision back on October 17 after pleading guilty to six counts of second-degree robbery.

