TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to renovations, the Town of Tonawanda’s Aquatic & Fitness Center will be closed down for part of the summer.

These are set to take place from August 8 through the end of Labor Day weekend, September 5. Here’s what crews will be doing:

draining the pool, replacing the filters and refilling it

remodeling the pool

demolishing the old locker rooms

installing turf and rubber flooring and addressing any transitional points

installing a new steam room door

replacing pool light bulbs

adding a gender-neutral bathroom

For those with memberships that are paid in full, they’ll get a one-month extension. For people who pay monthly, they won’t be charged for August. In addition to this, all members will have complimentary access to the Town of Tonawanda’s outdoor pools while the facility’s shut down.