TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to renovations, the Town of Tonawanda’s Aquatic & Fitness Center will be closed down for part of the summer.
These are set to take place from August 8 through the end of Labor Day weekend, September 5. Here’s what crews will be doing:
- draining the pool, replacing the filters and refilling it
- remodeling the pool
- demolishing the old locker rooms
- installing turf and rubber flooring and addressing any transitional points
- installing a new steam room door
- replacing pool light bulbs
- adding a gender-neutral bathroom
For those with memberships that are paid in full, they’ll get a one-month extension. For people who pay monthly, they won’t be charged for August. In addition to this, all members will have complimentary access to the Town of Tonawanda’s outdoor pools while the facility’s shut down.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.