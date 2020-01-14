Town supervisor says Huntley Plant to be bought by WB Huntley Redevelopment

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The former Huntley Plant on River Road will soon be under new ownership.

It will be bought by out of town investor WB Huntley Redevelopment. They still have to close on the deal.

Once finalized, the new owners will be immediately taking over cleaning efforts from former owner NRG.

But, it might be a while before you see any big changes at the property.

Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger says, “I’m looking at probably a 4 or 5 year window. I’m not an expert at that so don’t hold me to it but I would think that somewhere along those lines to get the site cleaned up entirely and move on from there into the next chapter of Tonawanda’s history.”

Up for sale was a 1 million square foot building sitting on top of more than 100 acres of waterfront property.

The town supervisor tells us this will have an impact on the community that hasn’t been seen in the past 50 to 60 years.