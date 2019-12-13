Tractor-Trailer gets barrier lodged underneath, driver found after police follow scrapes on street

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–City of Tonawanda Police Officers responded to Henrietta Building Supply at 595 Fillmore Ave. Thursday night at 7:30.

A witness saw a tractor-trailer turn around in the parking lot and strike a concrete block barrier in the lot. The witness also said the barrier became stuck underneath the trailer, and the driver left the scene.

Officials say one officer followed faint scrape marks to Twin City Highway in North Tonawanda and left on East Robinson Street. They were able to locate the tractor-trailer near the North Tonawanda City market off Bryant Street.

Police issued the driver a summons for leaving the scene of an accident, and the trailer sustained damage to the breaks, according to City of Tonawanda Police.