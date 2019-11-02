Trampoline lands in front yard in Town of Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–News 4’s Kelsey Anderson went to Calvin Court North in the Town of Tonawanda this afternoon and had a good laugh with some neighbors there.

Thank goodness no one was hurt when a trampoline blew into a front yard.

It happened sometime overnight.

Beverly Hodge says she looked out the window this morning and called for her boyfriend, Bob Schurt to look at what she was seeing.

There is visible damage to the trampoline, but Bob and Beverly say they’re surprised the trampoline landed upright after it’s long travel.

They believe the trampoline came from a house across the street, five doors down, and over a fence.

There was also a large tree branch that fell on their street overnight, smashing their neighbors SUV.