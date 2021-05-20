Two Buffalo men facing a string of charges, suspected in armed motel robberies

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo men have been arrested and charged following the armed robbery of two area motels.

Town of Tonawanda Police says a motel on Grand Island Boulevard was robbed around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. That evening another motel on Sheridan Drive was robbed around 7:48 p.m. Both robberies allegedly involved a man brandishing a weapon.

Authorities used surveillance footage from the Grand Island Boulevard robbery to identify a vehicle used in connection to the crime. Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description while responding to the Sheridan Drive robbery. They stopped the vehicle and found to have evidence linking it to the Sheridan robbery.

Abdi Kadir, 23, of Buffalo, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief in connection to the Sheridan Drive robbery.

Kadir has also been charged in the Grand Island Boulevard robbery.

Austin Del Valle, 23, of Buffalo, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and fourth-degree grand larceny in connection to the Sheridan Drive robbery.

Both were arraigned Thursday afternoon and remanded to the custody of Erie County Sheriffs.

Town of Tonawanda Police ask if you have any information to contact them at (716) 879-6614, or their confidential tip line: (716) 879-6606.