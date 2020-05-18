Two Niagara Falls men face several charges after stealing from Rite Aid in Tonawanda

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two Niagara Falls men face several charges after stealing items from a Rite Aid store and trying to take off on police, according to the City of Tonawanda Police Department.

Police tell News 4 this happened on Sunday at the Rite Aid at 47 Niagara Street in the city.

Officers were on their way to the store for the report of two men in the store acting “suspicious.”

As they arrived, a silver Chevy Impala drove around officers through the drive thru area.

They attempted to cross the Renainassiance Bridge into North Tonawanda but were boxed in by other officers, according to police.

Police charged 43-year-old Marcus Mathis of Falls Street with unlawfully fleeing a police officer, reckless driving, obstructing government administration, failure to yield, and two other traffic charges.

They charged Nicholas Lewis, 36, of Cudaback Avenue with petit larceny, obstructing government administration, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

Officials say they found a pouch of suspected heroin and crushed hydrocodone on Lewis.

All the items taken from the store were recovered, including couch medicine, cold tablets, and cleaning supplies.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.