Two people hit by car crossing Sheridan Drive Thursday night

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda Police say two people were hit by a vehicle just after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

According to officials, 21-year-old Ramses Rodriguez of Town of Tonawanda and a juvenile were crossing Sheridan Drive as the vehicle struck them.

Police tell News 4 Rodriguez suffered a leg injury and went to the hospital. The juvenile was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening at this time, police say.

The driver was not injured, and the police department’s Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the matter.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact police at 716-879-6614 or their confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.