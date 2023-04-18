TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two golf courses in the Town of Tonawanda will open this Thursday, April 20 — Sheridan Park Golf Course (490 East Park Dr.) and Brighton Park Golf Course (70 Brompton Road).

These 18-hole courses will be open daily from 6 a.m. until dusk.

“We are looking forward to another outstanding season at our two great golf courses as we continue to upgrade and improve our concessions and the courses’ playability,” Councilman Carl Szarek, chairman of the town’s Youth, Parks & Recreation Committee, said. “One of this year’s highlights will be the celebration of the 90th anniversary of the opening of our Sheridan Park Golf Course. It remains one of the finest courses in Western New York, public or private.”

