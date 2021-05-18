Unifrax workers in Town of Tonawanda go on strike

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — As of Midnight, workers at the Unifrax plant in the northtowns walked off the job and hit the picket lines, as contract negotiations failed.

This comes at a time when finding workers across western New York and the country has become a problem.

Unifrax says the contract with the United Steelworkers expired back in January. It says the union voted this past weekend not to ratify what they say was labeled “the best and final offer” from the company.

MORE | Unifrax workers set to strike Monday

USW strikers are letting one car in at time to Unifrax. I’ll have have another live report in your morning rush. pic.twitter.com/QmN5mS6Zw0 — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) May 18, 2021

Meanwhile, the United Steelworkers say Unifrax was bargaining in bad faith. It tells News 4 it’s working toward a resolution using the legal process.

“We feel that at this point, we’re willing to meet with the company when they want to meet to discuss these issues,” says United Steelworkers Sub-District Director James Briggs. “This is about a fair contract and having what we need to understand and move the process forward. We haven’t gotten it yet.”

Union leaders say there have been some negotiation issues in the past, but never at the level seen recently.