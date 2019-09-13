Up to $2,500 being offered for information on fatal shooting of mother in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The killing of Danielle Cretacci in the Town of Tonawanda remains unsolved, and now, authorities are offering up to $2,500 for information on her death.

Early in the morning on August 27, Cretacci, 31, was fatally shot in a home on Ebling Ave. Her two adolescent children were also shot, but they survived.

As of Friday morning, a suspect in her shooting still has not been identified, but Crime Stoppers is offering a hefty sum of money for information that leads to any suspects.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at (716) 867-6161, or by using the Buffalo Tips app.

