Up to $2,500 being offered for information on series of 7-Eleven armed robberies

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a series of three armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in the Town of Tonawanda, up to $2,500 is being offered for information on whoever’s responsible.
Crime Stoppers says the robberies took place on October 28, October 31 and November 7. On the night of the last robbery, police say an additional armed robbery took place at the nearby Red Apple convenience store on Delaware Avenue.
MORE | Town of Tonawanda Police investigating two convenience store armed robberies
Anyone with information that could help police make an arrest is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips mobile app.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.