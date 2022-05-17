TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday afternoon, an Amherst driver struck a house in Tonawanda.

Police say it happened on Delaware Street around 3:30 p.m. The 32-year-old driver was headed north in a Honda Accord when they failed to negotiate a curve, according to police.

Officers say the driver clipped a parked vehicle and hit a street sign before crashing into the house. The residence only suffered slight damage, and no one was injured.

“It appears to be driver error, but still being investigated,” police wrote.