TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday afternoon, an Amherst driver struck a house in Tonawanda.
Police say it happened on Delaware Street around 3:30 p.m. The 32-year-old driver was headed north in a Honda Accord when they failed to negotiate a curve, according to police.
Officers say the driver clipped a parked vehicle and hit a street sign before crashing into the house. The residence only suffered slight damage, and no one was injured.
“It appears to be driver error, but still being investigated,” police wrote.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.