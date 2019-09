TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) –Still, no one has been arrested after a woman was fatally shot in the Town of Tonawanda last month.

Danielle Cretacci was killed, and her two children were also shot in a home on Ebling Ave. last month.

A walk in Cretacci’s memory is scheduled to be held on Thursday afternoon. It will start at 4 p.m. at Delavan Ave. and Herkimer St., then continue on toward LaSalle Park.