TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The weather is having a big impact on a major project in the Town of Tonawanda.

The Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome was supposed to re-open mid-November but that’s now delayed.

Crews are continuing to work on the dome through the rain, but they say it’s slowing down the process.

The weather we’ve already had the past week has delayed the project by at least a week, but that timeline could change after tonight.