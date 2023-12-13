CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — During a time when inflation is high, a veterans group in the Northtowns is getting the word out about a food pantry for other vets in need.

Every Wednesday and Saturday, on Main Street in Tonawanda, you’ll find dozens of veterans sitting around chatting inside the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 77 building.

“I think it kinds of relieves the tension,” Tom Thompson said, The WNY Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 77 president. “There’s quite a few of our members who have PTSD… a lot of the guys have complications from Agent Orange.”

It’s a place for them to go to have conversation, eat some donuts and find community.

“It’s the largest in NYS,” Thompson said about their chapter. “We have 717 members at present [and] we still have more applications coming in. We are the 5th largest in the country. We’re the only one that has a food pantry for veterans too.”

Next door is a place for vets with other needs. Their food pantry helps any veteran in need who comes by.

“[We have] the basics: peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, macaroni and cheese, vegetables, soup, cereal, pancake mix… flour.”

Veterans will get two full bags of basic goods when they come in. They can also ask for specific items they may need that week.

“We’ve got one fellow we know who works in the VA, but he’s got like four grandkids he’s taking care of,” Ed Bodine said, the assistant treasurer of the group.

“With today’s prices of everything, there’s a lot of people who need help,” Paul Pietrowski said, the treasurer.

Around the holidays, they give out turkeys and hams.

Local veteran, Paul Rudnicki opened up the pantry in the 80s. He collects cash donations through a fund he created called, VALOR.

Twice a month, Treasurer Paul Pietrowski shops for the pantry. But they also take in food donations whenever they’re open.

“Some people just drop stuff off,” Bodine said.

Every December, the group also drops of games, blankets and other goodies for people staying at the VA Hospital. And with the help from St. Amelia Church, they buy gifts for veteran’s families who may not be able to afford a nice Christmas.

The AVVA (Associates of the Vietnam Veterans) donated blankets, games and other goodies to a dozen veterans staying at the VA Hospital.

“About 65-70 vets a month come in,” Pietrowski said.

Everyone there is a volunteer. The AVVA (Associates of the Vietnam Veterans of America) helps man the pantry.

They work as a camaraderie, similar to their time in the service.

Many there know how it feels to never be thanked for what they did and sacrificed for our country, so making sure others know they’re loved and cared for is why they do it.

“Not just Vietnam Veterans (can come get food), and veteran (can), Bodine said. “If someone is in the service now, and their family is hurting, we’ll take care of them.”

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 77 is located at 47 Main St., Tonawanda. The food pantry is next door. If you’re in need of food, they ask you just show proof that you’re a veteran: a VA card will suffice.

The pantry is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.