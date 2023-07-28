TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a slight snag in the eminent domain case regarding the former NRG Huntley Plant land, but Town of Tonawanda supervisor Joe Emminger is confident the town will eventually get its way.

The town was recently notified that NRG is planning to file an appeal on a state court decision giving the town the right to use eminent domain to take over the land.

Emminger said he expected the appeal, and ultimately expects a final decision will be favorable for the town.

In the meantime, the town is moving ahead. They’re looking for developers across the country who may have interest in buying the land, cleaning it up and building a mixed-use space there. They’re launching a national Expression of Interest process in August and will give potential buyers until October to respond. They did something similar in 2017 and Emminger said, they received a strong response.

An environment impact study will also be done on the site.

“A responsible firm has to take it over,” Emminger said. “They have to have some deep pockets, because it’s going to take some dollars to do this project.”

The land is 93 acres of waterfront property. It’s appealing. But, it’s also in need of a major cleanup after Huntely burned coal on the land for more than 100 years. The plant closed in 2016.

Emmginer said he’s had five firms reach out recently, who are interested in developing the property. He’d like to see a mixed-use property including high-rise apartments and/or condos.

“We’re expecting a strong response,” Emminger said.

Timeline of events:

In 2019, the town initiated eminent domain action against NRG to get the land and ultimately sell it to a developer. In February of 2020, Emminger said NRG called for a meeting with the town, because they had a potential buyer. At that meeting, NRG requested the town to drop the eminent domain action. Emminger said he took them at their word and discontinued the action. When the land wasn’t sold, the town re-initiated the action in July of last year.

When asked why NRG hasn’t sold the land to a developer themselves, Emminger said that’s the million dollar question.

“For some reason, I haven’t been able to figure that out,” he said. “No deal takes seven years to make.”