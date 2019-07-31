White Nationalist fliers found in driveways of City of Tonawanda homes

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda say several residents have turned-in White Nationalist fliers they found in front of their houses.

The fliers were sealed in a plastic bag with rice inside. They were from the Honorable Sacred Knights of the Ku Klux Klan and they were advertising Kookout for the chapter in Madison, Indiana.

City of Tonawanda Police say fliers like this are uncommon in the city.

There’s no rhyme or reason, why these three houses were picked and the residents there had no idea why it was on their driveway so, not much to go on,” said City of Tonawanda Police Captain Fredric Foels.