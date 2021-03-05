Winter parking restrictions in Town of Tonawanda lifted

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The overnight winter parking restrictions in the Town of Tonawanda have been lifted.

Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger and the town board announced that the restrictions were lifted on Friday.

“As is the case when this was done in previous years, in the event of a significant snowfall in the town please use common sense and remove your vehicles from the street so our town highway plows can get down your street easily to clear them,” the town says. “Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.”