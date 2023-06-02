TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Thursday morning, Town of Tonawanda police say a woman was attacked while walking on Kenmore Avenue.
They say the incident occurred near Hawthorne Avenue around 12:45 a.m. The woman, who was described as being in her 30s, was approached from behind by a man, who they say subsequently forced her up a driveway, took her to the ground and choked her.
“The victim was able to fend off the unknown attacker by scratching at his face and eyes,” Town of Tonawanda police said. “He was last seen running down Radcliff Road into the City of Buffalo.”
The woman who was assaulted was taken to ECMC for minor injuries. She was treated and released.
Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call police at (716) 879-6614 or their confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.