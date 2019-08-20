Woman charged after driving the wrong way on Twin City Memorial Highway

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– City of Tonawanda Police say they observed a Little Valley woman driving the wrong way on Twin City Memorial Highway Monday at 5:45 a.m.

Police pulled over 46-year-old Tracy K. Winsor before she crossed over the Ellicott Creek overpass, traveling southbound in the northbound lane.

Winsor showed signs of intoxication, had open alcohol in the vehicle, and blew a .11 BAC, according to city police.

Police charged Winsor with DWI, operating a vehicle over .08, traveling the wrong way on the highway, and open alcohol in a motor vehicle.