TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crash on Fletcher St. has led to charges against a Tonawanda woman.

Police say that around 4:15 a.m., Laura Sholtz, 39, struck a parked car on the 700 block of the street. When this happened, Sholtz’s vehicle tipped on its side.

Sholtz, who was not injured, was charged with DWI, refusing to take a breath test and failing to keep right.

