Woman dies outside nursing home after being left unsupervised, police say

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A resident of the Safire of Northtowns nursing home was found dead outside of the facility Tuesday morning.

According to Town of Tonawanda Police, Judith Schrecengost, 78, died outside after she was left unsupervised. She was found around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday and her family has been notified.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about the situation is asked to call Tonawanda Police at (716) 879-6614 or the confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.

This is a developing news story. It will be updated as more information is learned.