Workers at GM, Ford plants returning to the assembly lines

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Employees at two major automakers are heading back to work today after production plants were shut down for two months.

It’s the first day back for thousands of GM employees across the country and at the GM plant in the Town of Tonawanda, we’re told it’s the first shift that’s starting.

That’s only a fraction of its employees.

GM says their production is restarting in phases as employees get comfortable with the news safety protocols.

That includes answering questions and getting their temperature taken every day before they’re able to go to their work station.

Both employees and visitors are now required to wear face masks.

Jim Glynn with GM says it’ll take time for employees to feel comfortable with this new normal.

There are similar guidelines at Ford which is also restarting production at assembly plants this week.

Employees will get a care kit with face masks and other items.

There will be more time between shifts to limit employee interaction and allow more time for extra cleaning.

GM says there’s no exact timeline as to when the next phase will begin.

These phases will be guided by the health and safety of their workers.