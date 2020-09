ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Erie County continues to rise.

Saturday’s reports are in, and out of more than 2,000 COVID-19 tests, 53 new cases were confirmed.

That is a daily positivity rate for Saturday of 2.6%.

Western New York’s overall positivity rate as of this morning is at 2%.

Both of those percentages are the highest for any region in New York State.