Town of Amherst cancels Saturday’s pop-up market due to weather

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Amherst has cancelled Saturday’s pop-up market at Gateway Park.

This is due to severe weather expected to hit western New York on Friday and Saturday.

Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa says this weather could become dangerous for vendors and people driving to the market.

Kulpa says officials will try to reschedule the vendors for different February dates.

The rest of the markets, which are taking place on February 13, 20 and 27, are scheduled to go on as planned.