Town of Collins man charged after investigation into crash that sent 7 to hospital

COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A town of Collins man faces several felony charges after a three-month investigation into a crash that left seven people injured. None of their injuries were life-threatening.

Joshua John, 37, is charged with aggravated DWI, aggravated vehicular assault and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle. According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, John was also convicted of DWI in the 10 years prior.

The two-vehicle crash happened May 10 on Route 438 in Collins, where John was arraigned in town court, and released on his own recognizance.

John also is charged with reckless driving, operating a vehicle without an interlock device, and received a summons for following too close and speeding.