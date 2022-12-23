EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Evans has issued voluntary evacuations for Lake Erie Beach, Grandview Bay, Purvis Landing, and Wendt Beach, including all low-lying areas on the town’s waterfront.

Warming locations will be open at the Lake Erie Beach Volunteer Fire Hall at 9483 Lake Shore Rd. in Angola and at Highland Hose Volunteer Fire Hall at 1 George Nablo Pkwy. in Derby, per an announcement from the town.

The Town of Evans remains under a State of Emergency, with a travel ban through Sunday. Those living in the town should call (716) 217-3532 or (716) 217-3504 with non-emergency problems. The town will continue to provide updates on its Facebook page.