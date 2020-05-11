TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Town of Evans’ leaders warn it could cost millions to fix Sturgeon Point Marina.

Supervisor Mary Hosler says she’s facing a perfect storm of issues.

The storm last October caused new damage to break wall and it’s now considered failing.

Meanwhile, sand and rocks have been collecting at the mouth of the marina.

The damage is more than what Evans budgeted for.

The town has filed claims with FEMA but the agency is unable to send its inspectors because of the pandemic.

If the town starts working without those inspections they could be on the hook for the entire bill.

The Town of Evans hopes to not only fix the marina but to also start making improvements to bring in new money to its economy.