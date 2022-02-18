Town of Evans under State of Emergency due to flooding

TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Evans is under a State of Emergency after flooding inundated their community.

The order, signed by town Supervisor Mary Hosler, went into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and will expire Sunday at 6 p.m. or until rescinded.

Heavy rainfall and melting snow are causing issues for residents around Evans. The high water levels are expected to continue for another 24-36 hours.

The water level of Big Sister Creek in Evans reached 13 feet Thursday around noon and has been dropping since. At noon Friday, the creek was at 11 feet. The normal level is around five feet.