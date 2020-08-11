Town of Tonawanda man admits to attempting to rape juvenile victim

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–A 24-year-old Town of Tonawanda man admitted he attempted to rape a juvenile victim in the Town of Amherst on April 21, 2018.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Cameron Williams pleaded guilty to one count of first degree attempted rape before an Erie County Court Judge on Tuesday.

Williams faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced.

His sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 20, at 9:30 a.m., and he remains held without bail.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.