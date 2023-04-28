TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In celebration of the 151st annual Arbor Day, the Town of Tonawanda will hold a dedication ceremony for three newly planted trees outside the DFK Pavilion on Parker Boulevard.

“If ever there was a time for trees, now is that time,” Town of Tonawanda Supervisor

Joseph Emminger said. “Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use, and extreme heat and flooding. The Town of Tonawanda is doing its part to address these challenges for residents both now and in the future.”

For the 26th year in a row, the town has been named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.

The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. Prior to that, Emminger joined us on Wake Up! to share more about it. Watch the interview in the video below: