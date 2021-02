CONCORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tractor-trailer crashed and jackknifed on the northbound side of Route 219 near Genesee Rd. on Tuesday morning.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says lane restrictions will be in place until the scene is cleared up, but it’s not clear how long that will take.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

(Photo: Erie County Sheriff’s Office)