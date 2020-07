BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A jackknifed tractor trailer blocked all but one lane of I-190 NB near the South Grand Island Bridge Wednesday morning.

The accident happened sometime around 8 a.m.

A crew responded to the scene to clean up and remove the vehicle, and by 9:40 a.m., the scene was clear.

