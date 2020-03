SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A traffic event has shut down more than 10 miles of I-90 eastbound, and nearly 19 miles of I-90 westbound.

It is not clear what happened, but the eastbound stretch of highway from the Eden-Angola exit to the Silver Creek exit was closed off around 9:45 a.m. That’s 10.7 miles of road.

About 10 minutes later, NITTEC announced that 18.9 miles of the westbound lanes were shut down from Hamburg to Silver Creek, also due to a traffic event.