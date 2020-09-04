Trailblazing Women of WNY detail plans for monuments in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz joined the Trailblazing Women of Western New York on Friday morning to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement.

They proposed a new component to a project that will feature trailblazing women here in western New York.

The county plans to install three monuments. Here’s who they will feature:

Louise Bethune — the first professional woman architect in the U.S.

Mary Talbert – founder of the Niagara Movement

Geraldine Green –faithkeeper and elder of the Seneca Nation

Local women will narrate these women’s accomplishments, and people will be able to listen to them while visiting the monuments.

“This is a very important project as we stand here since 100 years ago, women weren’t given the right to vote,” Poloncarz said. They took the right to vote. It shouldn’t have taken them that long in our country. We celebrate the actions of the suffragists, as well as those who are fighting for equality and justice today.”

An additional $250,000 is needed for this project.

Watch the full conference below: