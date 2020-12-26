Travel Advisory issued for Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is issuing a travel advisory for the county after a discussion with the Department of Public Works and Emergency Services.
“Driving conditions are rapidly deteriorating in central and southern Erie County due to 2-3″ rate of snowfall per hour and 35 MPH winds, dropping visibility to zero at times,” Poloncarz said.
The National Weather Service says a band of heavy lake effect snow will remain stationary through mid-morning across the southern half of the Buffalo metro area.
NWS says this will also remain south of a line from downtown to the airport.