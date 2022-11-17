BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said a travel advisory will take effect in Erie County starting Thursday at 7 p.m.
This comes as what Gov. Kathy Hochul called a “life-threatening storm” slowly overtakes much of Western New York.
In some areas, like Wyoming, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties, a lake effect snow warning has already taken effect. In other counties, like Genesee and Northern Erie, the warning begins Thursday night.
Niagara County is last on the list, where a lake effect snow warning will take effect Friday night.
This storm is expected to last through the weekend, and dump feet of snow on the region, some receiving more than others.
Poloncarz said a driving ban is not in place, but it could take effect if necessary.
During a Thursday morning conference in which Poloncarz, Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown spoke, Brown said trash and recycling pickup in the city will be postponed Friday.
