BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said a travel advisory will take effect in Erie County starting Thursday at 7 p.m.

This comes as what Gov. Kathy Hochul called a “life-threatening storm” slowly overtakes much of Western New York.

In some areas, like Wyoming, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties, a lake effect snow warning has already taken effect. In other counties, like Genesee and Northern Erie, the warning begins Thursday night.

Niagara County is last on the list, where a lake effect snow warning will take effect Friday night.

MORE | See all current weather alerts here.

This storm is expected to last through the weekend, and dump feet of snow on the region, some receiving more than others.

Poloncarz said a driving ban is not in place, but it could take effect if necessary.

During a Thursday morning conference in which Poloncarz, Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown spoke, Brown said trash and recycling pickup in the city will be postponed Friday.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Marlee Tuskes is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.