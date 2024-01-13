BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A travel ban for Erie County has been issued due to the severe winter weather forecasted to impact Western New York through Monday.

The ban begins at 9 p.m. Saturday. Any driver on the road that is not considered emergency personnel is at risk of receiving a ticket. Gov. Hochul said that the ban will be re-visited at 6 a.m. Sunday to see if it needs to be extended or not. A travel advisory for the entire county remains in effect until that.

Additionally, there is a ban on tandem trucks on I-90 from Exit 46 in the Rochester area to the Pennsylvania border.

Conditions are expected to begin peaking across the area around 6 p.m. Saturday and continue overnight, with two to three inches of snow expected at certain times in the overnight hours and into Sunday morning.

“The full travel ban gives us the opportunity to try to keep on top of the snow removal to keep the roads safe and clear,” Hochul said.

The winter storm is expected to bring significant lake-effect snow, high winds and frigid wind chills to the area.

“If you get out on the roads, it is likely that you could get stuck. And if it’s so bad that we can’t find you or we cannot send troops out to rescue, it only puts your life at risk, and it also puts at risk the lives of the first responders,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

The Buffalo Bills playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed to 4:30 p.m. on Monday after originally being scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday. The Buffalo Sabres game, scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, is still on as scheduled.

